Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,289.00

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,289 ($16.84) and traded as low as GBX 1,000 ($13.07). Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 1,040 ($13.59), with a volume of 3,881 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,151.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,289. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of £126.04 million and a P/E ratio of 6.01.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile (LON:CMCL)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals; and silver. It primarily holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

