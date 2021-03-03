Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Technip Energies in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Technip Energies alerts:

Technip Energies stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. Technip Energies has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $15.68.

Technip Energies B.V. engages in the onshore/offshore busines. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of the range of onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Courbevoie, France.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Technip Energies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technip Energies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.