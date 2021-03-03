Analysts Anticipate Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Will Post Earnings of $2.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to post $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.72. Celanese posted earnings of $2.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year earnings of $9.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.71 to $10.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.39 to $12.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Celanese.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CE shares. Bank of America cut Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.05.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $142.72 on Wednesday. Celanese has a 12 month low of $52.70 and a 12 month high of $144.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celanese (CE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.