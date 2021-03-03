IDT (IDT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IDT (NYSE:IDT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $343.43 million for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 42.95%.

Shares of IDT opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $465.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.07. IDT has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $21.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.51.

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

