Bumble (BMBL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $67.87 on Wednesday. Bumble has a twelve month low of $61.17 and a twelve month high of $84.80.

In other news, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd purchased 488,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,999,953.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham purchased 6,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.23 per share, with a total value of $498,163.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

