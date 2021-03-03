T2 Biosystems (TTOO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect T2 Biosystems to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. T2 Biosystems has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $3.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market cap of $328.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2.60 to $2.40 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.57.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

