Wedbush Weighs in on Karuna Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.88) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.76). Wedbush also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.54) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Karuna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $124.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.95 and a beta of 2.07. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $52.62 and a 52-week high of $146.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.92.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89).

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total transaction of $835,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $474,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,026,214 shares of company stock valued at $120,614,915 in the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

