Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Decreased by Truist Securiti

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MGP Ingredients in a research note issued on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MGP Ingredients’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MGPI. Truist lowered MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MGP Ingredients has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

MGPI stock opened at $64.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.56. MGP Ingredients has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $71.95.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $100.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGPI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 3.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 20,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $945,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 853 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $44,995.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,957,335. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

