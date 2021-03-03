First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Raymond James lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.50 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.76.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$28.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.82. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$4.71 and a 12-month high of C$31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.35.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total transaction of C$317,856.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$451,020.44. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.89, for a total transaction of C$509,223.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at C$1,650,810.33.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

