Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Palomar Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Palomar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Palomar had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.97%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PLMR. Piper Sandler cut Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Palomar from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

Palomar stock opened at $85.54 on Monday. Palomar has a 12 month low of $39.21 and a 12 month high of $121.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 108.28 and a beta of -0.13.

In other news, Director Richard H. Taketa purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michelle Antoinette Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $401,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,531,468 in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Palomar by 8.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Palomar by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 5.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.