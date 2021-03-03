Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Reduced by Analyst

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Owl Rock Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Owl Rock Capital’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

ORCC has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

NYSE:ORCC opened at $14.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Owl Rock Capital has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $15.34.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $221.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.41 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 80.52%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter worth about $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.