Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.81) Per Share (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intellia Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson expects that the company will earn ($0.81) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%.

NTLA has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

NTLA stock opened at $61.97 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.77. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 2.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 501,945 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $30,262,264.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,239 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $348,510.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 481,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,909,270.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 895,281 shares of company stock valued at $55,527,038 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

