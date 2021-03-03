Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock Price Up 5.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) rose 5.4% on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $38.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Personalis traded as high as $33.82 and last traded at $32.51. Approximately 1,006,503 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,115,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.83.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Personalis in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist started coverage on shares of Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Personalis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In related news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $86,960.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,593.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $39,534.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Personalis during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Personalis by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Personalis during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Personalis during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 1.71.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Personalis had a negative net margin of 45.13% and a negative return on equity of 27.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

