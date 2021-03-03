DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $2.47, but opened at $2.78. DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 2,490 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Shaun Noll bought 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $45,725.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 267,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,883.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DRTT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $258.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRTT. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 8,301,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,116,000 after buying an additional 434,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

