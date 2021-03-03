Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) PT Raised to $15.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its target price upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $14.50 to $15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 34.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CROMF. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.75 to $16.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.63.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CROMF stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.