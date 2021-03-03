Stifel Nicolaus Increases Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target to $40.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Monday, January 11th. CIBC raised Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Canadian Western Bank to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.82.

OTCMKTS CBWBF opened at $26.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.70. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

