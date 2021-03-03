Investors Purchase High Volume of Digital Realty Trust Call Options (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 7,226 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 590% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,047 call options.

DLR opened at $131.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.17 and a 200 day moving average of $143.27. The company has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DLR shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.55.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,007,991.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,333,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,024 shares of company stock worth $6,824,136. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

