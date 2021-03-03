Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 51.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HMPT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Home Point Capital in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Home Point Capital in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Home Point Capital in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HMPT opened at $11.91 on Monday. Home Point Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15.

In related news, insider Jr. Phillip R. Shoemaker sold 6,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $84,183.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,213.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vi L.P. Trident sold 7,047,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $85,693,720.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,118,937 shares of company stock worth $86,566,274 in the last 90 days.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Analyst Recommendations for Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.