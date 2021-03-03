Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 51.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HMPT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Home Point Capital in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Home Point Capital in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Home Point Capital in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HMPT opened at $11.91 on Monday. Home Point Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15.

In related news, insider Jr. Phillip R. Shoemaker sold 6,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $84,183.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,213.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Vi L.P. Trident sold 7,047,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $85,693,720.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,118,937 shares of company stock worth $86,566,274 in the last 90 days.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.