Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 51.13% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HMPT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Home Point Capital in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Home Point Capital in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Home Point Capital in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.
Shares of NASDAQ HMPT opened at $11.91 on Monday. Home Point Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15.
About Home Point Capital
Home Point Capital Inc operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
