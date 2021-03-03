Royal Bank of Canada Increases AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target to $22.00

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of AltaGas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of AltaGas in a report on Friday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AltaGas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.19.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATGFF opened at $15.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00. AltaGas has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $16.25.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

