Comparing Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) and Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV)

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) and Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Financial Shares and Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Financial Shares 18.56% 9.73% 1.02% Community Bancorp 25.79% 14.16% 1.25%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Chesapeake Financial Shares and Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Financial Shares 0 0 0 0 N/A Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Chesapeake Financial Shares shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.5% of Chesapeake Financial Shares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chesapeake Financial Shares and Community Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Financial Shares $58.26 million 1.91 $11.40 million $2.29 10.09 Community Bancorp $37.71 million 2.33 $8.82 million N/A N/A

Chesapeake Financial Shares has higher revenue and earnings than Community Bancorp.

Dividends

Chesapeake Financial Shares pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Chesapeake Financial Shares pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Chesapeake Financial Shares has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for corporate and individual clients in Virginia. It operates through Commercial, Commercial Â- Real Estate, Consumer Â- Non Real Estate, and Residential Â- Real Estate segments. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers mortgage loans, single-family residential and residential construction loans, lines of credit, and consumer loans; and commercial loans, including owner-occupied commercial development, retail, builders/contractors, medical, service and professional, hospitality, nonprofits, marine industry, and agricultural and seafood loans. In addition, the company provides merchant processing services, accounts receivable financing, wealth management and trust, and cash management services. It operates through 15 branches, including 4 in Northern Neck, 3 in Middle Peninsula, 5 in Williamsburg, and 3 in Richmond. The company was founded in 1900 and is based in Kilmarnock, Virginia.

About Community Bancorp

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides a range of retail banking services to residents, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. It provides various consumer banking products and services, including checking accounts, savings programs, ATMs, debit/credit cards, and night deposit facilities, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking. The company's business banking products and services comprise credit products for various business purposes, including financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as letters of credit; and business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, ACH and wire transfer services, and remote deposit capture. It offers commercial real estate lending products for commercial developers and investors, residential builders and developers, and community development entities, which include credit products to facilitate the purchase of land and/or build structures for business, for investors to develop residential or commercial properties, and for real estate secured financing of existing businesses, as well as financing to startups and other small businesses. The company's residential real estate lending products include fixed-rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage and home equity loans; retail credit products include personal, automobile, and boat/recreational vehicle loans; and municipal and institutional banking products and services for state and local governments, schools, charities, membership, and not-for-profit associations comprise deposit accounts, tax-exempt loans, lines of credit, and term loans, as well as a collateralized secured deposit products. It operates through a main office in Derby; and eleven branch offices in northeastern and central Vermont. Community Bancorp. was founded in 1851 and is based in Derby, Vermont.

