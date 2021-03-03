Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Water Resources, Inc. is a water resource management company. It owns and operates regulated water, wastewater and recycled water utilities. Global Water Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Global Water Resources from $12.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ GWRS opened at $17.75 on Monday. Global Water Resources has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $18.01. The stock has a market cap of $400.92 million, a PE ratio of 1,776.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average of $13.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 916,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 128,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,103,000 after acquiring an additional 31,422 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 273,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 11,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 52,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 61,000 people in 23,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

