ViewRay (VRAY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect ViewRay to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ViewRay stock opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. ViewRay has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $7.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $669.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.90.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRAY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.14.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

