Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) PT Set at €55.00 by Bank of America

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been assigned a €55.00 ($64.71) target price by research analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €61.85 ($72.77).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 52-week high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.