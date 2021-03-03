Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) has been given a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Befesa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Befesa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Befesa alerts:

Shares of BFSA stock opened at €57.00 ($67.06) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.49. Befesa has a fifty-two week low of €22.75 ($26.76) and a fifty-two week high of €60.00 ($70.59). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €55.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €43.44.

Befesa SA, a recycling services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Befesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Befesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.