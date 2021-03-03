Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) a €199.00 Price Target

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €199.00 ($234.12) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.51% from the stock’s previous close.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €219.00 ($257.65) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €208.00 ($244.71) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €185.75 ($218.53).

ETR:VOW3 opened at €176.88 ($208.09) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.69. Volkswagen AG has a fifty-two week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a fifty-two week high of €175.48 ($206.45). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €161.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is €147.50.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

