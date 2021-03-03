Berenberg Bank Reiterates €625.00 Price Target for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA)

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) has been given a €625.00 ($735.29) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 14.62% from the company’s previous close.

RAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €460.00 ($541.18) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €460.00 ($541.18) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Independent Research set a €460.00 ($541.18) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €710.00 ($835.29) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €530.00 ($623.53) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €509.80 ($599.76).

RAA stock opened at €732.00 ($861.18) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €791.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €699.25. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a one year high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

