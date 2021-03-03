$92.33 Million in Sales Expected for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will announce $92.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $79.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.00 million. Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $58.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $361.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $335.20 million to $393.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $347.21 million, with estimates ranging from $314.60 million to $406.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.46. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MBIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Merchants Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of MBIN stock opened at $36.61 on Wednesday. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $37.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 18,743 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

