International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) PT Raised to GBX 250 at Bank of America

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Bank of America from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IAG. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.68) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 227.38 ($2.97).

IAG stock opened at GBX 202.70 ($2.65) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 159.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 149.38. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a 52-week low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 473.12 ($6.18). The firm has a market capitalization of £10.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

