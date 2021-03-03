COUPANG, INC. (CPNG) Announces March 11th IPO

COUPANG, INC. (CPNG) is planning to raise $3.4 billion in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, March 11th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 120,000,000 shares at $27.00-$30.00 per share.

In the last year, COUPANG, INC. generated $1.2 billion in revenue and had a net loss of $474.9 million. COUPANG, INC. has a market cap of $48.6 billion.

Goldman Sachs, Allen & Co., J.P.Morgan and Citigroup served as the underwriters for the IPO and HSBC, Deutsche Bank Securities, UBS Investment Bank, Mizuho Securities and CLSA were co-managers.

COUPANG, INC. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” (Note: SoftBank is an investor in Coupang.) Our Mission: To create a world where customers wonder: “How did I ever live without Coupang?” We are building the next-generation experience for e-commerce. We believe that by investing for the long term in technology and infrastructure with a fanatical culture of customer centricity, we are delivering a superior customer experience at a lower cost and are continuing to redefine standards for e-commerce worldwide. We reimagined the e-commerce experience with our Rocket Delivery service: •Dawn and Same-Day Delivery. Millions of items every day—including fresh groceries—are delivered within hours via Dawn Delivery (ordered as late as midnight, arrive before 7am) or Same-Day Delivery (ordered in the morning, arrive same-day). •Next-Day or Faster Delivery for Nearly 100% of Orders. Customers are eligible for free, one-day delivery nationwide 365 days a year—even the day before gift-giving holidays like Christmas or Korean Thanksgiving. We have the fastest delivery service compared to other top product e-commerce players in Korea. •Last Order by Midnight. Customers are promised free, next-day delivery for orders placed any time of day—even seconds before midnight. •Vast Selection of Millions of Items, Including Fresh Groceries. Customers can order from a selection of millions of items across almost every category of goods—from tomatoes to TVs—for next-day delivery. (Note: Revenue and net loss figures are for 2020.) “.

COUPANG, INC. was founded in 2010 and has 50000 employees. The company is located at Tower 730, 570, Songpa-daero, Songpa-gu, Seoul Republic of Korea 05510 and can be reached via phone at +82 (2) 6150-5422.

