Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Hits New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $58.73 and last traded at $57.99, with a volume of 137150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.

The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

KSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised Kohl’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.94.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average of $32.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Kohl’s Company Profile (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

