Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AHEXY opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 537.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Adecco Group has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $34.29.

AHEXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Adecco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

