ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Short Interest Up 487.5% in February

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 487.5% from the January 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of ACSAY stock opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $7.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81.

ACS, Actividades de ConstrucciÃ³n y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain, Rest of Europe, North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, and airport works; residential and social facilities and installations; and contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities.

