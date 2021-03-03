WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WSC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 170.01, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day moving average is $21.29. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $28.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 216.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,252,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,366,000 after buying an additional 8,381,684 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth $64,429,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth $46,381,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,675,000 after buying an additional 2,083,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth $43,090,000. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

