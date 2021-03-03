Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Short Interest Down 52.4% in February

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the January 28th total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of AABVF opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08. Aberdeen International has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.36.

Get Aberdeen International alerts:

Aberdeen International Company Profile

Aberdeen International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource investment company and a merchant bank focusing on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.