Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Short Interest Down 52.4% in February

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the January 28th total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of AABVF opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08. Aberdeen International has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.36.
Aberdeen International Company Profile
