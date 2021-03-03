Redfin Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Redfin in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.47).

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Redfin stock opened at $76.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.46 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.11 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $227,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,380.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $2,192,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 308,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,775,207.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,356,920. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 757.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

