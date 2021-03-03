Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bausch Health Companies to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bausch Health Companies to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at C$40.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,716.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of C$16.30 and a 1-year high of C$41.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.84.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

