Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Square in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Square’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Square alerts:

SQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their target price on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

Shares of SQ opened at $252.20 on Monday. Square has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $113.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.05 and a 200-day moving average of $198.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Square by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Square by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,219,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Square by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $2,110,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,418,734.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $20,969,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,174,823 shares of company stock worth $264,599,517. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.