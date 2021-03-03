SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $5.00 Per Share

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.00 for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $20.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.29 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.19.

Shares of SIVB opened at $521.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $488.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.68. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $127.39 and a 12-month high of $550.40.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Richard Devon Daniels bought 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $523.30 per share, with a total value of $261,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total value of $662,098.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,311.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,487 shares of company stock worth $19,103,951 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 195.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

