Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Issued By Wedbush

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.99) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.54). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.49) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.69) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $82.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Shares of SAGE opened at $84.14 on Monday. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $98.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.23.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,447 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,211,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

