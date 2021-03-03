Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) in a report issued on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ASMB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.20.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB opened at $4.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a market cap of $190.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.61. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $27.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Satter Management CO. L.P. bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,476,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 224,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 69,938 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,972,000 after acquiring an additional 295,866 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 2,430.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 369,781 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.