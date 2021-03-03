Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) in a report issued on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
ASMB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.20.
Shares of NASDAQ ASMB opened at $4.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a market cap of $190.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.61. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $27.84.
About Assembly Biosciences
Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.
