Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Venator Materials PLC is a manufacturer and marketer of chemical products. The company’s product comprises a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to building, protect and extend product life and reduce energy consumption. Its operating segment consists of Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments, timber treatment and water treatment businesses. Venator Materials PLC is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Venator Materials from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $2.35 to $2.12 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $2.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Venator Materials presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.29.

Shares of NYSE VNTR opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $423.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.96. Venator Materials has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Venator Materials will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Venator Materials news, major shareholder Corp Huntsman sold 42,429,807 shares of Venator Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $91,224,085.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 64.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 21,918 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 20,568 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 27.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 35,879 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 48.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 180,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 59,327 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Venator Materials in the third quarter valued at $376,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venator Materials (VNTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.