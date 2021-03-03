Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PetIQ, Inc. is a pet medication and wellness company. Its product consists of Rx Medications, OTC Medications and Supplies, Health and Wellness Products. The Company serves retail stores across the mass, club, grocery, pharmacy and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PETQ. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $984.88 million, a P/E ratio of -10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. PetIQ has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $39.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.59.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.48 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PetIQ will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PETQ. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in PetIQ by 289.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in PetIQ by 549.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in PetIQ in the fourth quarter worth $231,000.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

