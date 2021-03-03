Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $115.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Semler Scientific, Inc. is a medical risk-assessment company. The Company engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing patented products that identify the risk profile of medical patients to allow healthcare providers to capture full reimbursement potential for their services. Its products include FloChec (R) which is used in the office setting to allow healthcare providers to measure arterial blood flow in the extremities and is a useful tool for internists and primary care physicians. Semler Scientific, Inc. is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SMLR. B. Riley upped their target price on Semler Scientific from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Semler Scientific from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

SMLR opened at $117.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $784.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.39, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. Semler Scientific has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $118.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.90.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 67.38% and a net margin of 32.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Semler Scientific will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $109,125.00. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

