National Bank Financial Lowers Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) Price Target to C$75.00

Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) had its target price decreased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on L. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$82.00 to C$72.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$83.00 price target on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$95.00 to C$91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$77.17.

L opened at C$62.70 on Monday. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 1 year low of C$59.01 and a 1 year high of C$77.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.78 billion and a PE ratio of 22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$62.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$65.78.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores.

