Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $30.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ATNX. Laidlaw cut their price target on shares of Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Athenex in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $5.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of $502.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.25. Athenex has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athenex will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATNX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Athenex during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Athenex by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Athenex by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Athenex during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Athenex during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

