Zacks Investment Research Downgrades American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) to Sell

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Woodmark Corporation is the third-largest manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets. Offering more than 340 cabinet lines in a wide variety of designs, materials and finishes, American Woodmark products are sold through a network of dealers and distributors and directly to home centers and major homebuilders. American Woodmark offers over 500 cabinet styles for the remodeling and new home construction markets under four major brands: American Woodmark, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Timberlake Cabinetry, and Waypoint Living Spaces. American Woodmark cabinetry is created to bring fashion, beauty and function to the heart of the home. American Woodmark people are committed to providing outstanding value and a superior customer experience. American Woodmark company is focused on long term, sustainable growth. They offer employees the opportunity for professional growth while maintaining a work-life balance. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $94.28 on Monday. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $105.35. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.93 and its 200 day moving average is $90.60.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,757,000 after purchasing an additional 135,299 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 757,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,046,000 after purchasing an additional 115,260 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 11,751.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 540,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,687,000 after purchasing an additional 535,525 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 334,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets, VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

