ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PBSFY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of PBSFY stock opened at $5.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.56.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

