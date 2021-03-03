Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, January 29th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Vivendi alerts:

OTCMKTS VIVHY opened at $35.52 on Monday. Vivendi has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $37.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.