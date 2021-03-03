FTS International (FTSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect FTS International to post earnings of ($3.10) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE FTSI opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. FTS International has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $22.05.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 483,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $8,249,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, the Marcellus/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Shale, and the Haynesville Shale.

