Flotek Industries (FTK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:FTK opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31. Flotek Industries has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $3.09.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

